COVID INFO COVID INFO

RGV girls and boys high school playoff soccer highlights, scores

Local Sports

by: Kiera Grogan

Posted: / Updated:

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — High school boys and girls soccer teams across the state of Texas began the second round of playoffs this week. Tuesday night showcased some of the top talent in classes 4A, 5A and 6A.

TUESDAY, 3/30:

Class 6A boys:

–Roma SA Harlan 3 Harlingen South 1

–Del Rio 3 Juarez-Lincoln 0

–Laredo United 3 Edinburg 0

Class 5A boys:

–Valley View 4 Rio Grande City 2

–Sharyland 5 CC Ray 0

–Brownsville Veterans 2 Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 0

Class 4A boys:

–Jubilee Brownsville v. CC London

–Brownsville IDEA Riverview 5 Alice 2

–La Grulla at Hidalgo

–Vanguard Rembrandt v. Pharr IDEA

Class 6A girls:

SA Brennan 4 Harlingen 0

Los Fresnos 1 Laredo Alexander 0

Class 5A girls:

McAllen High 7 Victoria West 1

CC Veterans 2 McAllen Memorial 1

Gregory-Portland 3 Nikki Rowe 0

Flour Bluff 1 Sharyland 0

Class 4A girls:

London 3 Hidalgo 0

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

Watch the Olympic Games LIVE on your mobile device!

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link