RGV girls and boys high school playoff soccer highlights, scores

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — High school boys and girls soccer teams across the state of Texas began the second round of playoffs this week. Tuesday night showcased some of the top talent in classes 4A, 5A and 6A.
TUESDAY, 3/30:
Class 6A boys:
–Roma SA Harlan 3 Harlingen South 1
–Del Rio 3 Juarez-Lincoln 0
–Laredo United 3 Edinburg 0
Class 5A boys:
–Valley View 4 Rio Grande City 2
–Sharyland 5 CC Ray 0
–Brownsville Veterans 2 Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 0
Class 4A boys:
–Jubilee Brownsville v. CC London
–Brownsville IDEA Riverview 5 Alice 2
–La Grulla at Hidalgo
–Vanguard Rembrandt v. Pharr IDEA
Class 6A girls:
SA Brennan 4 Harlingen 0
Los Fresnos 1 Laredo Alexander 0
Class 5A girls:
McAllen High 7 Victoria West 1
CC Veterans 2 McAllen Memorial 1
Gregory-Portland 3 Nikki Rowe 0
Flour Bluff 1 Sharyland 0
Class 4A girls:
London 3 Hidalgo 0