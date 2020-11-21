Cover 4: Week 6 scores and highlights

BATTLE OF THE ARROYO
WEEK 6: HIGHLIGHTS
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Another Friday means another week of high school football in the Rio Grande Valley.
Scores:
Thursday:
Rio Grande City 42 @ Laredo Martin 18
Sharyland 35 @ Roma 17
Edcouch-Elsa 35 @ PSJA Southwest 21
Donna 7 @ McAllen 56
Donna North 32 @ Weslaco 59
Brownsville Rivera 3 @ Brownsville Hanna 27
Friday:
Brownsville Porter 14 @ Brownsville Pace 41 – FINAL
San Benito 27 @ Harlingen 30 – F/OT
McAllen Memorial 34 @ McAllen Rowe 31 – F
Sharyland Pioneer 49 @ Mission Veterans 35 – F
PSJA 0 @ PSJA North 28 – F
Edinburg North 10 @ Edinburg Vela 38 – F
Playoffs:
Raymondville 18 @ Geronimo Navarro 52 – F
Lyford 16 @ Llano 49 – F
Brownsville St. Joseph 56 @ Lutheran Academy 48 – FINAL