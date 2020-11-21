Cover 4: Week 6 scores and highlights

LYFORD (KVEO) - The Lyford Bulldogs (6-1) impressed in the first-round of playoffs, after their 34-31 Class 3A Division I bi-district win over the Palacios Sharks Saturday.

Now, the Bulldogs look ahead to facing the undefeated District 13-4A Division I champion Llano on Friday at 7 p.m at Beeville’s Veterans Memorial Stadium in Corpus Christi.