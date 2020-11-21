Cover 4: Week 6 scores and highlights

Local Sports

Battle of the Arroyo | Playoff Football | District Championships

Posted: / Updated:

BATTLE OF THE ARROYO

WEEK 6: HIGHLIGHTS

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Another Friday means another week of high school football in the Rio Grande Valley.

Scores:

Thursday:

Rio Grande City 42 @ Laredo Martin 18

Sharyland 35 @ Roma 17

Edcouch-Elsa 35 @ PSJA Southwest 21

Donna 7 @ McAllen 56

Donna North 32 @ Weslaco 59

Brownsville Rivera 3 @ Brownsville Hanna 27

Friday:

Brownsville Porter 14 @ Brownsville Pace 41 – FINAL

San Benito 27 @ Harlingen 30 – F/OT

McAllen Memorial 34 @ McAllen Rowe 31 – F

Sharyland Pioneer 49 @ Mission Veterans 35 – F

PSJA 0 @ PSJA North 28 – F

Edinburg North 10 @ Edinburg Vela 38 – F

Playoffs:

Raymondville 18 @ Geronimo Navarro 52 – F

Lyford 16 @ Llano 49 – F

Brownsville St. Joseph 56 @ Lutheran Academy 48 – FINAL

