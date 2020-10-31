countdown
Cover 4: Week 3 Scores and Highlights

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

BIRD BOWL

WEEK 3: HIGHLIGHTS

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — It’s Friday night and more than a dozen high school football games are kicking off in the Rio Grande Valley.

Scores:

THURSDAY

Brownsville Lopez 2 @ Brownsville Pace 38 – FINAL

Mission 30 @ PSJA 0 – FINAL

PSJA North 20 @ Edinburg North 13 – FINAL

FRIDAY

St. Joseph 36 @ Austin Hyde Park 21 – FINAL

Brownsville Hanna 21 @ Los Fresnos 8 – FINAL

McAllen High 28 @ McAllen Memorial 34 -FINAL

Sharyland Pioneer 56 @ Roma 16 – FINAL

Edcouch-Elsa 35 @ Donna North 20 – FINAL

Brownsville Veterans Memorial 7 @ Brownsville Porter 10 – FINAL

Edinburg Economedes 14 @ Edinburg 38 – FINAL

Harlingen 27 @ Harlingen South 0 – FINAL

Lyford 42 @ Corpus Christi London 35 – FINAL

PSJA Southwest 35 @ Port Isabel 28 – FINAL

La Feria 10 @ Hidalgo 35 – FINAL

SA Southwest Legacy 41 @ Rio Grande City 20 – FINAL

SATURDAY

Mercedes 68 @ PSJA Memorial 0 FINAL (SATURDAY)

