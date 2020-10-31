Cover 4: Week 3 Scores and Highlights

BIRD BOWL
WEEK 3: HIGHLIGHTS
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — It’s Friday night and more than a dozen high school football games are kicking off in the Rio Grande Valley.
Scores:
THURSDAY
Brownsville Lopez 2 @ Brownsville Pace 38 – FINAL
Mission 30 @ PSJA 0 – FINAL
PSJA North 20 @ Edinburg North 13 – FINAL
FRIDAY
St. Joseph 36 @ Austin Hyde Park 21 – FINAL
Brownsville Hanna 21 @ Los Fresnos 8 – FINAL
McAllen High 28 @ McAllen Memorial 34 -FINAL
Sharyland Pioneer 56 @ Roma 16 – FINAL
Edcouch-Elsa 35 @ Donna North 20 – FINAL
Brownsville Veterans Memorial 7 @ Brownsville Porter 10 – FINAL
Edinburg Economedes 14 @ Edinburg 38 – FINAL
Harlingen 27 @ Harlingen South 0 – FINAL
Lyford 42 @ Corpus Christi London 35 – FINAL
PSJA Southwest 35 @ Port Isabel 28 – FINAL
La Feria 10 @ Hidalgo 35 – FINAL
SA Southwest Legacy 41 @ Rio Grande City 20 – FINAL
SATURDAY
Mercedes 68 @ PSJA Memorial 0 FINAL (SATURDAY)