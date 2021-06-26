RGV FC Toros vs. Tulsa FC

EDINBURG (KVEO) – RGV Toros FC (5-2-2, 17pts.) hosted FC Tulsa (4-4-0, 12pts.) on Friday night at HEB Park.

FC Tulsa tallied a goal in the 22nd minute when Dario Suarez sent a through ball, connecting with Rodrigo da Costa. Da Costa caught the Toros defense off guard and sent a left footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom back right corner 1-0.

In the 60th minute, da Costa scored a brace after striking the right post deflecting the ball past Tyler Deric 2-0. During stoppage time before the final whistle, Vicente Sanchez headed the ball to Baboucarr Njie, who then sent a strike to the bottom right corner 1-2 scoring his first goal with the club.

Though Tulsa earned an early lead, the Toros pressed the visitors throughout the first half. in the 8th minute, Rodrigo Lopez received a pass inside the box but Austin Wormell managed to save the attempt. Four minutes later Erik Pimentel headed the ball to the goal following a corner kick but was saved by Wormell once again.

In the 20th minute newcomer Roberto Albuquerque sent an attempted bicycle kick but missed to the left. Wan Kuzain threatened Tulsa’s goal in the 35th minute after he sent a left footed long shot but missed out wide.

In the second half Christian Sorto sent a left footed shot from outside the box but was sent out wide to the right. The Toros continued to threaten Tulsa’s goal as Pimentel was able to tap the ball towards the goal following a free kick but was sent over the crossbar.

Sanchez came off the bench and was quick to make dangerous chances. In the 77th minute he took a left footed shot which was sent over the crossbar. Right before the final whistle, Njie had another opportunity as he sent a long-curled shot but missed up top.

RGV FC totaled a season-high of 26 shots but only had four on target. Meanwhile, FC Tulsa totaled three shots with two on target.

Both Sanchez and James Murphy created a game-high of three chances from off the bench. Juan Carlos Azocar totaled five shots from off the bench.

The Toros will host El Paso Locomotive FC on Wednesday, June 30 at 7 p.m.