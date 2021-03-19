COVID INFO COVID INFO

RGV FC Toros sign midfielder Christian Sorto

by: Kiera Grogan

EDINBURG (KVEO) – The Rio Grande Valley FC Toros announced today that the club has signed midfielder Christian Sorto for the 2021 USL Championship Season.

Sorto previously played for Loudoun United FC for the last two USL Championship seasons. Sorto has made four starts in nine appearances during the 2020 campaign, recording 391 minutes of action.

In 2019, Sorto made nine appearances for Loudoun, making four starts while notching two goals and two assists.

“Christian is a talented and promising player who brings great options for the Toros,” said Wilmer Cabrera, RGV FC Head Coach and Sporting Director. “He has experience playing in the USL, but we are looking for him to excel and push into the next level this season.”

