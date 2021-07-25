RGV FC Toros settle for draw in home clash with Austin Bold FC

EDINBURG (KVEO) – RGV FC Toros tied Austin Bold FC, 1-1, Saturday night at H-E-B Park in Edinburg.

In four matchups with the Austin-based club, RGV FC is an uninspiring 0-3-1.

The Toros scored early thanks to a ninth-minute header from Juan David Cabezas off a corner kick from Rodrigo Lopez. Despite earning a red card in the 50th minute, Austin Bold FC managed to equalize in the 86th minute after Emilio Ycaza’s cross found Xavier Baez for the goal.

Both teams were fairly balanced in the shot department, which saw RGV FC total 11 shots (three on target) and Austin Bold FC total 12 shots (four on target). RGV FC favored possession, holding 51.1 percent of the ball throughout the game.

Toros keeper Tyler Deric managed three saves on the night but failed to uphold his clean sheet.

The Toros head out on a two-game road trip beginning at Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday, July 31. Kickoff is set for 9:30 pm CST. To see more matchday information, visit www.rgvfc.com.