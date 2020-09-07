RGV FC Toros fall short on the road

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Rio Grande Valley FC (0-8-3) fall 2-1 on the road to FC Tulsa (3-2-4) on Wednesday night.

Teams were tied at 1 in the 28th minute after Kyle Edwards found himself inside the box, and sent a quick pass to Luke Prpa for a left footed strike.

Suarez regained the lead after receiving a cross inside the box from Ariel Martinez. Suarez then struck with the left foot past Paul Blanchette in the 68th minute, 2-1, earning himself a brace.

The Toros wanted to head into the locker room with a lead as they had three back-to-back opportunities.

Beckford sent a shot from the right side of the box, but Sean Lewis saved the attempt.

Tulsa came out in the second half strong with Rodrigo da Costa from off the bench. In the 49th minute da Costa sent a long strike from the top of the box but Blanchette was able to save it at the top left corner. Ten minutes later Martinez struck from the top of the box forcing Blanchette to stretch to deflect the ball out.

The 2-1 loss to Tulsa loss extended the Toros’ winless record to 11 – tying for the longest winless streak in club history since 2018.

RGV FC totaled eight shots with two on target while Tulsa totaled 15 shots with seven on goal.

Blanchette totaled five saves tonight along with two clearances. Robert Castellanos totaled eight clearances, two interceptions along with one tackle and one block.

Prpa led the offensive side with two total shots, one on target while scoring his second professional goal.