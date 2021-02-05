RGV FC to hold 2021 season tryouts

EDINBURG (KVEO) — Rio Grande Valley FC has announced the team’s professional tryout dates ahead of the 2021 USL Championship season. Any players looking to become members of the Toros can attend tryouts. Interested players must fill out a waiver before entering the field.

RGV FC Toros Tryouts

Date: Feb. 13 & 14, 2021

Location: H-E-B Park Training Fields – 1616 S Raul Longoria Rd, Edinburg, TX 78542

February 13th Start Time: Registration starts at 12 p.m.

Tryouts start at 1 p.m. on H-E-B Park Training Fields

February 14th Start time: Starts at 1 p.m.

Ages: 18+

Fee: $95 registration, includes tryout t-shirt

Waiver: All participants must print and turn in the waiver form on the first day of tryouts prior to entering the field.

Tryout registration information can be found at www.RGVFC.com.

The Toros enter their sixth season as a USL soccer team in 2021. The Toros finished the 2020 season with a 2-9-3 record after an abbreviated season due to the coronavirus pandemic. They return this year with a new coaching staff that has yet to be announced.