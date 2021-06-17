RGV FC falls late to Austin Bold

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) – Rio Grande Valley FC (5-2-1) dropped their home matchup to Austin Bold FC (3-2-2) in a late stunner to end their four-game winning streak at H-E-B Park, 2-1.

The Toros opened the scoring in the first half following a set-piece play where Adrian Diz Pe went for a header that rebounded off the right post. Alexis Cerritos managed to get the deflected shot and sent it to the back of the net in the 21st minute for the Toros to take the lead 1-0.

In the second half, Austin equalized in the 55th minute after Owayne Gordon connected with Sean Okoli allowing him to send a shot from outside the box to the left corner of the goal 1-1. The game-winning goal came in stoppage time following a set piece situation where Fabien Garcia sent a straight shot past Tyler Deric, 1-2.

The Toros led the first half and held 55 percent of possession throughout. The first dangerous opportunity came in the 8th minute after Wan Kuzain headed the ball, but Elliot Panicco was quick to save the attempt. In the 31st minute Juan David Cabezas sent a through ball to Cerritos but wasn’t able to capitalize.

In the 64th minute Vicente Sanchez threatened the Bolds net after a header to the right post from the left side sending the ball out of play. Two minutes later, Alassane Ates Diouf sent a long shot that went out too high. In the 88th minute the Toros had one last opportunity to equalize after Rodrigo Lopez sent a long shot but sent it too high.

The Toros finished with eight total shots, three on target being able to create seven opportunities while Austin totaled seven shots, two on target.

Cerritos led the Toros squad with three total shots, two on target. Defensively, Diz Pe totaled six interceptions, two tackles and one clearance. Erik Pimentel totaled four clearances, two interceptions.

RGV FC heads to San Antonio FC for a matchup on Saturday, June 19. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm CST.