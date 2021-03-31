RGV FC announces 2021 season schedule

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) – Rio Grande Valley FC announced its 32-game schedule for the 2021 USL Championship regular season on Tuesday.

The club enters its sixth season in the USL with the return of the club’s first-ever Head Coach, Wilmer Cabrera, as Head Coach and Sporting Director.

The club opens play at H-E-B Park on Saturday, May 1 hosting New Mexico United. RGV FC will then host Landon Donovan and San Diego Loyal SC on Saturday, May 6.

The Toros will welcome up to 3,000 fans in the stands to ensure safety for all fans. H-E-B Park’s updated fan safety protocols may be found here.

As previously announced, the 2021 Championship regular season will see each of the league’s teams play a 32-game schedule over a 28-week regular season, with the league divided into four divisions and two conferences. The structure for the 2021 USL Championship Playoffs will be announced before the start of the regular season.

The Toros will play each team of the Mountain Division, part of the Western Conference, four times. With two of the matchups being at home. The club will take on five Eastern Conference teams, with first-ever matches against Miami FC (6/6), Loudoun United FC (9/4) and Atlanta United FC 2 (9/25).

Highlighting the division schedule is the first Copa Tejas showdown at H-E-B Park as RGV FC hosts San Antonio FC on Saturday, May 15. The Toros will then head on a two-game road trip to Texas teams, El Paso Locomotive FC (5/22) and SAFC (5/29).

RGV FC will host 2019 USL Championship winners, Real Monarchs SLC on Saturday, June 12, followed by a mid-week matchup against Austin Bold FC on Wednesday, June 16.

The Toros finish the 2021 regular season with the last Copa Tejas face off against the Locomotive FC on Saturday, October 30 at H-E-B Park.

More details on the 2021 USL Championship season, including the national television schedule on ESPN and the postseason structure, will be available in the coming weeks.

Toros 2021 Season Ticket Memberships are now available online. Also, the first three regular-season games may be purchased on the website.

The full 32-regular season game schedule is available below.

RIO GRANDE VALLEY FC 2021 SCHEDULE