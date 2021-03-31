COVID INFO COVID INFO

RGV FC announces 2021 season schedule

Local Sports

by: Amanda Atwell

Posted: / Updated:

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) – Rio Grande Valley FC announced its 32-game schedule for the 2021 USL Championship regular season on Tuesday.

The club enters its sixth season in the USL with the return of the club’s first-ever Head Coach, Wilmer Cabrera, as Head Coach and Sporting Director.

The club opens play at H-E-B Park on Saturday, May 1 hosting New Mexico United. RGV FC will then host Landon Donovan and San Diego Loyal SC on Saturday, May 6.

The Toros will welcome up to 3,000 fans in the stands to ensure safety for all fans. H-E-B Park’s updated fan safety protocols may be found here.

As previously announced, the 2021 Championship regular season will see each of the league’s teams play a 32-game schedule over a 28-week regular season, with the league divided into four divisions and two conferences. The structure for the 2021 USL Championship Playoffs will be announced before the start of the regular season.

The Toros will play each team of the Mountain Division, part of the Western Conference, four times. With two of the matchups being at home. The club will take on five Eastern Conference teams, with first-ever matches against Miami FC (6/6), Loudoun United FC (9/4) and Atlanta United FC 2 (9/25).

Highlighting the division schedule is the first Copa Tejas showdown at H-E-B Park as RGV FC hosts San Antonio FC on Saturday, May 15. The Toros will then head on a two-game road trip to Texas teams, El Paso Locomotive FC (5/22) and SAFC (5/29).

RGV FC will host 2019 USL Championship winners, Real Monarchs SLC on Saturday, June 12, followed by a mid-week matchup against Austin Bold FC on Wednesday, June 16.

The Toros finish the 2021 regular season with the last Copa Tejas face off against the Locomotive FC on Saturday, October 30 at H-E-B Park.

More details on the 2021 USL Championship season, including the national television schedule on ESPN and the postseason structure, will be available in the coming weeks.

Toros 2021 Season Ticket Memberships are now available online. Also, the first three regular-season games may be purchased on the website.

The full 32-regular season game schedule is available below.

RIO GRANDE VALLEY FC 2021 SCHEDULE

DATEOPPONENTNOTES
Saturday, May 1New Mexico UnitedOpening Day, Isidro Martinez returns to RGV
Thursday, May 6San Diego Loyal SCRGV welcome Landon Donovan
Saturday, May 15San Antonio FC1st Copa Tejas Showdown
Saturday, May 22At El Paso Locomotive FC2nd Copa Tejas Match
Saturday, May 29At San Antonio FC 
Sunday, June 6At The Miami FC1st time-ever against Miami
Saturday, June 12Real Monarchs SLCPrevious 2019 USL Champions
Wednesday, June 16Austin Bold FC 
Saturday, June 19At San Antonio FC 
Friday, June 25FC Tulsa 
Wednesday, June 30El Paso Locomotive FC 
Saturday, July 10At Austin Bold FC 
Saturday, July 17At Orange County SC 
Saturday, July 24Austin Bold FC 
Saturday, July 31At Phoenix Rising FC 
Wednesday, Aug. 4At Real Monarchs SLC 
Saturday, Aug. 7San Antonio FC 
Saturday, Aug. 14Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 
Tuesday, Aug. 17At Austin Bold FC 
Saturday, Aug. 21At El Paso Locomotive FC 
Sunday, Aug. 29At OKC Energy FC 
Saturday, Sept. 4Loudoun United FC1st game-ever vs Loudoun
Saturday, Sept. 11At Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 
Saturday, Sept. 18Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 
Wednesday, Sept. 22At New Mexico United 
Saturday, Sept. 25Atlanta United FC 21st matchup-ever vs Atlanta
Saturday, Oct. 2Real Monarchs SLCPush for playoffs
Saturday, Oct. 9At New Mexico United 
Saturday, Oct. 16At Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 
Saturday, Oct. 23New Mexico United 
Wednesday, Oct. 27At Real Monarchs SLC 
Saturday, Oct. 30El Paso Locomotive FCLast Copa Tejas match & regular-season game

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

Watch the Olympic Games LIVE on your mobile device!

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link