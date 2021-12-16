RGV Dorados set framework for upcoming 2022 season

HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The RGV Dorados participated in the Arena Football Association league meetings that would pave the way for the league’s 2022 season.

The meetings were held to make decisions on game rules, team schedules, and roster limits.

The AFA is set to kick off its inaugural 2022 season with a matchup between the West Texas Warbirds and the North Texas Bulls on April 15.

The Dorados will have the first game of their eight-game regular season against the Texas Jets in Houston, Texas on April 16.

“We are excited about the upcoming season and offering players an opportunity to play arena football especially our local players in the valley,” Mario Rey, managing partner of the RGV Dorados, said.

According to a release by the RGV Dorados, the top four teams in the AFA league after the regular season will move on to the playoffs.

The playoffs will lead up to the AFA Carrier Cup, which will be held on the USS Lexington in Corpus Christi.