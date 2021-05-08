RGV baseball playoffs: Palmview Lobos fall, La Joya Coyotes lock-in game 1

RIO GRANDE VALLEY (KVEO) – High school baseball playoffs continued tonight, with some teams in the Valley opening up the series.

In La Joya, the Palmview Lobos hosted the Corpus Christi Ray Texans tonight in what began as a battle on defense. The Lobos pushed through 2 innings to remain tied at 0 with the Texans.

In the top of the 3rd inning, with a runner on 3rd base, Frankie Alderete for the Texans sends it out to center/right, and error by the Lobos advances the runner to slide home for the score. Texans steal the lead 1-0. They would hold on to that lead and take game 1 tonight beating the Lobos 6-0.

They’ll return to the diamond for game 2 at 2:30 p.m. Game 3 will follow if needed.

PSJA Southwest played as a neutral meeting grounds for the La Joya Coyotes and the Weslaco Panthers tonight in their 1st game of the series.

Also a defensive battle for these two teams- In the bottom of the 2nd, La Joya’s Alex Guajardo launches one to deep right field but a pair of Panther outfielders collide for it, and Mikel Trevino came up with the catch for the out.

In the top of the 3rd, Coyotes pitcher J.C. Gutierrez walked three, which loaded the bases for Izzy Deleon at the plate. He bounced it down the first base line and Lobos’ Hugo Cantu gets the out at first base.

Teams remain tied through 4 innings, and the Lobos would take the lead in the 5th inning going up 3-0. They’d hold onto it and beat the Panthers 3-0 in game 1. Game 2 is tomorrow at PSJA Southwest at 3 p.m.