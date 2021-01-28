Return of the MAC: McAllen High baseball return to the diamond after 10-month hiatus

From a district title to a canceled season. The Bulldogs are hungry.

by: Daniel Esteve

McALLEN (KVEO) – The McAllen High Bulldogs played a tournament game on a Saturday in March of 2020.

It would be the team’s last official game for nearly a year.

“It’s been too long,” McAllen High Head Coach Eliseo Pompa said with a sigh. “It’s been about 10 months.”

The Bulldogs were set to travel to San Antonio for a tournament in preparation for district play. Before the team could get on the bus, they were told to stay put. With a close unit, impressive bats and a pitching rotation featuring University of Texas recruit Aaron Nixon, the team was dissapointed to see their season slip away.

“There was talk of people saying, ‘Are we going to come back? Maybe we can start in June,” Coach Pompa said. “It never happened.”

Fortunately, it is a new year for the Bulldogs.

Despite a young roster, a core group of senior leaders expect this Bulldog team to compete this season. Senior Catcher Chris Bernal is among them.

“I mean, it was tough on the team because we had a really good team last year,” Bernal said. “But we’ve still been working through the summer… We’re hungry.”

Coach Pompa expects his team to start slow, given the shortened offseason and distinct gap between competitive play. Regardless, he expects his team to compete as scrimmages begin to take place in the coming weeks.

