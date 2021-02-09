Remembering Coach Lew Hill

EDINBURG (KVEO) – Who was Lew Hill? The answer is simple to those who knew him.

“Lew loved hard,” said UTRGV Athletic Director Chasse Conque.

“Just had an unbelievable charisma about him,” commented Shaka Smart, head basketball coach at The University of Texas.

“He’s just a class guy,” said Chris Beard, head basketball coach at Texas Tech University. “He’s just one of those guys in our game that had no enemies. Was never in a bad mood. Was always about the players.”

Sentiments for the late coach have been rampant on social media after the news of his passing came on Sunday evening. He leaves behind a wife, five children, and countless players, coaches, and friends in the basketball community.

Hill was an assistant at the University of Nevada Las Vegas for seven years, and the University of Oklahoma for five years both under current OU Head Men’s Basketball Coach Lon Kruger.

“Our world lost a special person with the passing of Lew Hill,” Kruger said. “A terrific basketball coach and a much better husband, father and friend. Lew represented the best of all we could want in our leaders and anyone working with young people in any walk. All who knew Lew are comforted by the many wonderful and loving memories. We are heartbroken for Renee, L.J. and Ellie. Our thoughts and prayers are with Lew’s entire family.”

Hill was an integral leader for his players. Many expressing their heartache over the loss of their coach on social media.

“They loved Coach Hill,” said Conque. “Coach Hill is the reason we have our student athletes in this program. When you lose that constant, and you lose that leader, there’s a hole.”

In due time, the program will continue – just like he would have wanted. On the court, and off.

“Lew would want the best for them,” said Conque. “Coach Hill would want them to continue in their academic journey. Getting a college degree to Coach Hill meant everything.”

“He wanted to teach his student athletes that the reason you do community service is because it’s the right thing to do,” said Jonah Goldberg, Sports Information Director at UTRGV. “It didn’t matter to him whether or not they got the praise for it.”

And that, is who Lew Hill was.

“The game is not the same today when we all woke up,” said Beard.”Because one of the greats in our game isn’t here anymore.”