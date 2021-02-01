Raiders swimming and diving make program history

PHARR-SAN JUAN-ALAMO (KVEO) – It was a long time coming for a group of seniors who played a pivotal part in finally securing the first boys swimming and diving team district title for PSJA North.

“It was just like the motivation, like this is our last year we got to go hard or go home,” said Danny Gonzalez, almost in disbelief. “We leave it all out here, whatever happens it’s all out here.”

PSJA ISD began all four of the districts swimming and diving programs in the 2013-2014 season. The program started with a bare minimum team, and has grown every year since.

Today, the Bears, Raiders, Wolverines, Javelinas are all able compete as separate teams thanks to years of campaigning these programs.

So when the Raiders pulled ahead on Saturday in the swimming portion of the District 31-5A swim meet, they had more than enough to be proud of.

“Since day one the coach has been telling us “it’s our year it’s our year” and she was right, we been working hard,” said freshman Jasiel Gonzalez.

Their lone sophomore diver set the bar the day prior in his events.

“Diving is a good part of swimming all together, because our points do count a lot. In diving I get a lot more points than I do in just swimming so I feel like I did good,” said sophomore Braulio Gonzalez.

Above all, the Raiders did this in a pandemic season. A feat not to be taken lightly. Now, they go back to the pool and prepare for regionals, which begin Thursday in Brownsville.

“We’re excited,” said PSJA North swimming and diving head coach Jenna Grado Gonzalez. “I’m looking forward to regionals and seeing if they A final or B final but just knowing that a lot of my kids have hit their personal bests this year even despite all of the obstacles that have been working against them. We know what’s at stake.”