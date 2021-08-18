PSJA Southwest Head Football Coach resigns days before season

PHARR (ValleyCentral) — Pharr-San Juan-Alamo South West High School Head Football Coach and Athletic Coordinator Mike Evans confirmed his resignation from the position on Wednesday, just days before the beginning of the 2021 football season.

He will join the staff at Weslaco East as co-defensive coordinator. Evans led the Javelinas to their first-ever playoff appearance in 2020, completely turning around the program after a 0-10 start to his four-year tenure.

He joins a well-established Weslaco East team led by Mike Burget. The Wildcats have made the playoffs for 14 straight seasons. Weslaco East opens their non-district slate against crosstown rival Weslaco High in the “Tinaco Bowl.”