PSJA North Raiders’ Micah Lopez paves the way

PHARR-SAN JUAN-ALAMO (KVEO) – On Friday afternoon, PSJA North Senior Linebacker Micah Lopez signed to play football for the Washington State Cougars.

Lopez is the first Raider to commit to play football for a division 1 program.

“It’s been a journey,” said Lopez. “From the time we were in the playoffs, you know not having any offers at the time, to now, here committing to a power 5 division 1 program, it’s been a long journey.”

Just like so many other seniors in the Rio Grande Valley, Lopez had to become his own biggest advocate and work differently to earn that spot with the Cougars.

“It was really tough you know, you really couldn’t go in person to school to the visits,” said Lopez. “You really couldn’t meet with coaches face-to-face so it all had to come through the DM’ing, the emailing coaches, the highlights on social media, and at the end of the day, that’s what got me to this point right now.”

When Lopez gets to campus this summer, he’ll find a familiar face in a crowd of new ones.

Former PSJA Memorial linebackers coach Marco Regalado is now a recruiting assistant for the Cougars.

“We’re both from PSJA, not only the 956 but the PSJA area, so I know I can have somebody to rely on somebody that I can trust and someone that kinda knows where I’m coming from up there in Pullman,” said Lopez.

On Friday, Lopez became the fourth senior from the Rio Grande Valley to commit to a division 1 football program this year.

Lopez plans to study kinesiology in hopes of becoming a football coach.