PSJA North cancels playoff game due to COVID-19 concerns

PHARR-SAN JUAN-ALAMO (KVEO) – The PSJA North football game against San Antonio Taft in the area round of the UIL State Playoffs on Friday, Dec. 18 has been canceled due to a COVID-19 positive test of an athlete. The school district released the following statement:

“Dear PSJA North Football Athletes & Parents,

We received a report earlier today, Thursday, December 17, 2020 of a positive case in one of our athletes. Our Health Services Department immediately started contact tracing and unfortunately it was determined that for the safety of our athletes and families, all players and coaches are to quarantine and be vigilant of any COVID-19 related symptoms.

This news comes before our playoff game tomorrow, and due to the nature of this pandemic, out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our athletes and opposing team, we will be removing ourselves from the playoffs.

We congratulate our Raider Football Team for this great run into the playoff season despite all the challenges that were presented this year. We wish the outcome of today’s investigation was different, but we must follow the recommendations from our health officials as the health of our athletes, staff and families is our priority.

Thank you for your understanding and continued support for our Raider Family!

Sincerely,

PSJA North Early College HS Administration & PSJA Athletic Department * All tickets will be refunded. Refund will take 2-4 weeks to reflect on credit card used.”

San Antonio Taft will advance by default.