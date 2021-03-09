COVID-19 RGV Information

PSJA Memorial names new head football coach

by: Daniel Esteve

ALAMO, Texas (KVEO) — PSJA North defensive coordinator Will Littleton was named head football coach and athletic coordinator of the PSJA Memorial Wolverines Tuesday evening. 

Coach Littleton served on Marcus Kaufmann’s staff at PSJA North for five seasons before earning the role at PSJA Memorial. Littleton is also the son of long-time Memorial head football coach Bill Littleton.  

Last season, the Wolverines managed an 0-4 season in the 2020s shortened format. The 2019 season saw a similar fate, as the Wolverines went 0-10 during the regular season. 

Coach Littleton will hope to bring the program’s first winning season since the 2011-2012 season when the team finished with a 6-5 record. 

