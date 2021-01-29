PSJA Memorial Head Coach David Brown reassigned after two seasons

ALAMO (KVEO) – PSJA Memorial has reassigned head football coach David Brown II after two seasons with the Wolverines.

The announcement was made Friday morning. Dave Campbell’s Texas Football reporter Matt Stepp was the first to report the news. Coach Brown later confirmed the announcement via his twitter account.

In two seasons on the Wolverine sideline, Coach Brown failed to add a number to the win column. An 0-10 record in his first season was followed by an 0-4 record in his second stint with the team.

Despite the struggle in production, Coach Brown thrived on impacting his young players positively, saying “Hopefully over the past two years here I have positively impacted enough people to inspire them to do the same to others” on his Twitter page.

Before his stint with PSJA Memorial, Coach Brown served as the defensive coordinator for the Raymondville BearKats, where he helped the team achieve a 9-2 record en route to a district championship. Coach Brown also spent three seasons as a defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach with Texas A&M Kingsville.

PSJA Memorial will begin the search for the program’s next head coach immediately.