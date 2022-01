ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The PSJA Memorial Wolverines coed cheerleading team ranked 6th at the UIL Spirit State Championships on Jan. 13.

The Qualifying round allowed all participants to compete to get into the State Finals round.

The Wolverines ranked in the top 10 and were able to advance.

After competing in the State Finals round, the Wolverines ended at 6th place.

The City of Alamo recognized the Wolverines for their accomplishment at a Board of Commissioners meeting on Jan. 18.