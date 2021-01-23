PSJA Bears win six straight in eight days

PHARR- SAN JUAN- ALAMO (KVEO) – In a time of masks and social distancing, a disruption in play seems to be the inevitable these days. When it happened to the PSJA Bears basketball team, they didn’t take it as a set back.

“We came back rested, energized and pumped to come back and start again,” said senior small forward Josh Loredo.

The Bears returned from the holiday break, entering a new year and what seemed like a fresh slate. They dropped a close game to Edinburg North, falling short 59-54 and then entered a 14-day quarantine due to a COVID-19 positive test in the program.

14 days came and went, and PSJA High jumped right back into district play.

“We’ve just been playing different than how we were before. We’re a whole new team from who we were before. Since now playoffs is gonna come we’ve been pushing and motivated to make playoffs for the first time in a while,” said Loredo.

The Bears have managed to squeeze in six games in eight days.

“6 a.m. practices and then a game the same day,” said Loredo. “It just shows who we are and how much we want it.”

All six of those games, a win for PSJA.

From beating opponents like Juarez Lincoln by 59 points, to nail-biting overtime wins to Economedes, this team came out of quarantine blazing.

Today, the PSJA North Raiders gave them a run for their money. Keeping it close until the buzzer, when the Bears would ultimately prevail 34-31.

“It wasn’t a pretty game, and we still managed to win,” said senior shooting guard Juan Rodriguez.

PSJA High flipped the script– from losing 4-game to close out 2020 to starting 2021 on a 6-game winning streak. With playoffs just around the corner, the Bears don’t plan on slowing down.

“We got four last games and in order to make playoffs I’m pretty sure we have to win all of them, if not, for sure three,” said Loredo. “So we’re gonna keep working hard, keep pushing every day. Practices, games, everything we’re going to go as hard as we can to do what it takes to reach playoffs this year.”

The Bears (12-11, 7-5) travel to La Joya to face the Coyotes (17-2, 9-1) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in what will be a heated district match up.