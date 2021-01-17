PSJA Bears bounce back from quarantine with pair of wins

PHARR-SAN JUAN-ALAMO (KVEO) – The PSJA Bears returned from quarantine and came ready to hit the hard wood this afternoon at Austin Middle School against the Edinburg Bobcats.

Coming off of a Friday night win against Mission, the Bears brought the same intensity against the Bobcats. A 3-pointer from Christopher Gonzales put them up 14-8 with just under 5 minutes in the first half.

The Bobcats didn’t back down, they capitalize off the fast break and Darren Guerra lays it up for two. It’d be a steal from Eddie Sepulveda that puts the Bobcats right back in Bears territory for two more, and close the gap to just 3 points heading into halftime.

In the second half, Victor Rangel is a 3-point machine for the Bears. He goes for back-to-back buckets, and the Bears ultimately run away with their second win of the weekend 50-34.

The Bears are now 8-11, 3-5 and the Bobcats are 4-8, 1-7 on the season. Next up for PSJA High is a home game against the Juarez Lincoln Huskies at 7pm. The Bobcats travel to PSJA North on Tuesday for a 7pm game as well.