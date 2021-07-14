Port Isabel’s Camacho signs with UIW Track and Field

PORT ISABEL (KVEO) – Port Isabel Track Star William Camacho signed his letter of intent to run track and field at the University of the Incarnate Word Wednesday afternoon.

His numbers speak for themselves.

In 30 total events competed in during the 2021 season, Camacho placed first in 17 of them. The Tarpon qualified for the regional meet in the 100m dash, 200m dash, long jump and triple jump.

He competed in the state UIL competition in the triple jump, earning a 3rd place medal with a personal-record jump of 13.62 meters.

In addition to a stellar track and field career, Camacho competed in football and basketball during his time as a Tarpon.