Playoff Time: Softball and Baseball scores and highlights

HARLINGEN (KVEO) – Check out the latest scores and highlights from a wild set of playoff games on the diamond.

BASEBALL

6A

La Joya 0, Eagle Pass 1 | F (Eagle Pass leads 1-0)

Los Fresnos 2, Edinburg Vela 1 | F (Los Fresnos advances)

SOFTBALL

6A

Los Fresnos 9, Austin Bowie 3 | F (Los Fresnos leads 1-0)

SCHEDULE

Baseball

GAME 2: La Joya vs Eagle Pass at Veterans Field in Laredo | 1 p.m.

GAME 3 (If needed): La Joya vs Eagle Pass at Veterans Field in Laredo | 30 minutes after first game

Softball

GAME 2: Los Fresnos vs Austin Bowie at Cabaniss Field in Corpus Christi | 1 p.m.

GAME 3 (If needed): Los Fresnos vs Austin Bowie at Cabaniss Field in Corpus Christi | 3 p.m.