Playoff Soccer: Sweet Sixteen schedule and scores

RIO GRANDE VALLEY—(KVEO) – Check out the latest schedules and scores for the upcoming regional semi-final round of the UIL State boys and girls soccer tournaments.

BOYS

5A

Brownsville Porter vs Dripping Springs at Coprus Christi Cabaniss Field | 7 p.m. on Tuesday

San Antonio Southwest at Valley View | 7 p.m. on Tuesday

4A

Hidalgo vs Taylor at San Antonio’s Harlandale Memorial Stadium | 7 p.m. on Tuesday

GIRLS

6A

Los Fresnos vs Round Rock at Beeville Veterans Memorial Stadium | 7 p.m. on Tuesday

5A

McAllen High vs Cedar Park | *Time and Location TBD*

