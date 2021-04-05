Playoff Soccer: Sweet Sixteen schedule and scores

RIO GRANDE VALLEY—(KVEO) – Check out the latest schedules and scores for the upcoming regional semi-final round of the UIL State boys and girls soccer tournaments.
BOYS
5A
Brownsville Porter vs Dripping Springs at Coprus Christi Cabaniss Field | 7 p.m. on Tuesday
San Antonio Southwest at Valley View | 7 p.m. on Tuesday
4A
Hidalgo vs Taylor at San Antonio’s Harlandale Memorial Stadium | 7 p.m. on Tuesday
GIRLS
6A
Los Fresnos vs Round Rock at Beeville Veterans Memorial Stadium | 7 p.m. on Tuesday
5A
McAllen High vs Cedar Park | *Time and Location TBD*