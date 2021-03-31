COVID INFO COVID INFO

Playoff Soccer: Regional Quarterfinals Schedule

Local Sports

by: Daniel Esteve

Posted: / Updated:
soccer.jpg

soccer.jpg

RIO GRANDE VALLEY (KVEO) – Check out the matchups for the upcoming boys and girls state soccer playoff regional-quarterfinal matchups.

BOYS

5A

Brownsville Veterans vs Valley View at Mercedes | 5 p.m. on Friday

Sharyland High vs Brownsville Porter at Mercedes | 7 p.m. on Friday

4A

Brownsville IDEA Riverview vs Hidalgo at H-E-B Park (Edinburg) | 6:30 p.m. on Thursday

Pharr IDEA vs Corpus Christi London at Cabaniss Field (Corpus Christi) | 8 p.m. on Thursday

GIRLS

*Schedule times and locations will be updated as they are made available*

6A

Los Fresnos vs Donna North | TBD

Edinburg Vela vs Brennan | TBD

5A

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial at McAllen High | 6 p.m. on Friday

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

