Playoff Soccer: Regional Quarterfinals Schedule

RIO GRANDE VALLEY (KVEO) – Check out the matchups for the upcoming boys and girls state soccer playoff regional-quarterfinal matchups.
BOYS
5A
Brownsville Veterans vs Valley View at Mercedes | 5 p.m. on Friday
Sharyland High vs Brownsville Porter at Mercedes | 7 p.m. on Friday
4A
Brownsville IDEA Riverview vs Hidalgo at H-E-B Park (Edinburg) | 6:30 p.m. on Thursday
Pharr IDEA vs Corpus Christi London at Cabaniss Field (Corpus Christi) | 8 p.m. on Thursday
GIRLS
*Schedule times and locations will be updated as they are made available*
6A
Los Fresnos vs Donna North | TBD
Edinburg Vela vs Brennan | TBD
5A
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial at McAllen High | 6 p.m. on Friday