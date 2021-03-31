Playoff Soccer: Regional Quarterfinals Schedule

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — McAllen Rowe Junior Carmen Suarez lost her grandfather to cancer over seven years ago. Now, what was once a tragedy has been turned into motivation.

Suarez was nominated as a Student of the Year, a leadership and development organization dedicated to raising funds for cancer research. As a part of the program, Suarez was tasked with raising as much money as she could in just seven weeks. Motivated by her late grandfather, Suarez sought to go big with her fundraising efforts.