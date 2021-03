HOUSTON (KVEO) — Alex Bregman initially started his philanthropic organization, Bregman Cares with a focus on helping a cause close to his heart.

"Helping with different resources, helping with education, trying to improve as many lives as we possibly can," said Bregman. He sought to improve educational resources for kids like his god-son, Brady who is autistic. However, the COVID-19 pandemic altered priorities for Bregman.