Pioneer’s Daisy Monie breaks RGV shot put record, wins district shot put and discus titles

Sharyland, (KVEO)—As the end of the track and field season in the Rio Grande Valley nears, stars emerge from district to district.

One thing that they all have in common, is that they’re rebounding from a season that was taken away right before them.

“This pandemic taught me a lot of patience. It taught me not to take anything for granted,” said Pioneer senior Daisy Monie. “Also during that quarantine lockdown period, I just kept training because I didn’t know what tomorrow will bring. I had the mentality that they can tell us you know you’re competing tomorrow, and I wanted to stay ready.”

After a year in sports shut down, Monie is heading right towards finishing a stellar career at Pioneer with a bow on it.

The day before the district meet, Monie broke the all-time RGV shot put throwing record at a PSJA High track and field meet.

“I got in the ring and I tossed a 47-foot throw. That was the Valley record, I beat the all-time Valley best,” said Monie smiling.

The next day at the district meet, she became the District 31-5A champion in both shots put and discus. Monie has medaled at every meet this season and has taken 1st place in the shot put at every meeting.

“There’s a lot more in me and I have a lot more potential and I’m just excited for the next six weeks, to go even bigger and to go even better with those marks.”

Through all of the medals, and a broken record, Monie says she has a lot more left to do before she leaves Sharyland Pioneer High School for the University of Houston, where she will continue her track and field career and plans to major in psychology.

On her journey to a state championship for her senior year, a few things remain a constant for her.

“My teammates are my favorite part of track and field and this pioneer track team,” said Monie. “They never fail to encourage me. Aside from my family, aside from God, they’re my biggest support system and I don’t know what I would do without my teammates.”