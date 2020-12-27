Pioneer makes history, first RGV team to reach fourth round since 2018

CORPUS CHRISTI (KVEO) – The Sharyland Pioneer Diamondbacks defeated the Georgetown East View Patriots, 77-64, to become the first valley program to advance to the fourth round since 2018.

Senior Quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger led the Diamondbacks with 10 total touchdowns on the night, including four through the air and six on the ground.

The Diamondbacks avenged their overtime loss to Boerne-Champion in last year’s third round matchup. Now, the team eyes a fourth-round matchup against Liberty Hill for a chance to advance to the state semi-finals.