Pioneer drops playoff heartbreaker in loss to Liberty Hill

SAN ANTONIO (KVEO) – The Pioneer Diamondbacks lost their fourth-round-playoff matchup, 56-53, to the Liberty Hill Panthers Saturday evening at San Antonio’s Heroes Stadium.

Despite eight touchdowns and over 500 yards of offense from star quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger, The Diamondbacks could not out-gun a Panther offense that accounted for over 700 yards of offense on the ground. Special teams proved to be the Diamondbacks Achilles heel, missing two extra points and a field goal in the three-point loss.

Marburger would argue the loss is on his shoulders.

“We got off to a slow start,” Marburger said. “That game is on me. I made the mistakes that cost us the game at the end.”

The loss marks the end of the 2020 RGV High School Football season.