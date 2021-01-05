Pioneer Diamondbacks impress with playoff run, a season to remember

MISSION (KVEO) – Just three months ago, Head Coach Tom Lee and his Pioneer Diamondbacks didn’t know if they would see the field this season.

“It’s a whole new experience for everybody,” said Lee, back in October. “We’re just excited to be able to be back. We don’t care how it is, we just want to be back.”

Fast forward to January, and the Diamondbacks carried and undefeated record to San Antonio for the 5A-DII Quarterfinals.

“We started, we didn’t even think we were gonna play,” said sophomore wide receiver Joseph Graham Jr. “We didn’t even think we were gonna make it this far. But we came out, we went through COVID, missing games, having half the team out, but it was a blessing to go this far.”

The Diamonbacks became just the 8th team from the RGV to advance to the fourth round of playoffs since 1990. They represented well in a matchup against the Liberty Hill Panthers, but ultimately gell 3 points short.

“We had chances to make plays in the game, and they had one more than we did and they got the victory” said Lee.

Senior star quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger finished the game with over 500 yards and 8 touchdowns, but the humble leader still takes blame.

“That game was on me,” said Marburger. “I made the mistakes at the end that cost us the game.”

The road doesn’t end in San Antonio for Marburger. Actually, it’s just beginning there because soon he’ll call the city home, and play for UTSA next season.

“If he aint the best quarterback, people are wrong,” said Lee. “What he did tonight, what he’s done all year, really last year, he cemented his own legacy down here in the valley.”

As for the Pioneer football program, a bright future is ahead with key returners. They’ll return sophomore stand out Joseph Graham Jr.

“Joseph Graham’s a sophomore, we’ve got him coming back. We got a lot of good kids,” said Lee. “I just hope that we can take this loss kind of like the year before and build off it, and get ready for next season.”

With the conclusion of this 4th round playoff come, comes the conclusion of the Valley football season. A truly unique, yet remarkable one.

“What an amazing season we had. Obviously we wanted to be in the final four, we felt we were good enough to get there we just came up three points short.”

After a 56-53 loss to Liberty Hill, the Diamondbacks finish the season 8-1 overall.