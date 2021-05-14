Patel resigns as RGV FC president

EDINBURG (KVEO) — Thursday afternoon RGV FC announced the resignation of Ron Patel, President of Rio Grande Valley FC, H-E-B Park and Bert Ogden Arena.

The announcement was made via this statement:

“President Ron Patel has announced his resignation from his position as President of Rio Grande Valley FC, H-E-B Park and Bert Ogden Arena to pursue other opportunities. The club thanks him for all of the contributions he made to these organizations and the entire Rio Grande Valley, and wishes him well in his future endeavors.”

Ron Patel served as President for just over a year. Prior to his time in the Rio Grande Valley, Patel served as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) of New Mexico United.

No announcement has been made about a potential replacement for the position.