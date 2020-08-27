Parents voice for a choice

Mission CISD parents plan drive-thru petition and peaceful rally, calling for a choice in whether students can play fall sports.

“I got scared when La Joya cancelled fall sports,” Mission Parent Chris Von Wald said with a bit of hesitation, but he wasn’t hesitant to jump into action.

This Friday, Von Wald, along with parents from across Mission CISD, will hold a drive-thru petition signing from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Brick Fire Pizza. Saturday, the group will hold a rally from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. outside of the Mission CISD building.

Parents don’t want to guarantee a football season. Von Wald just hopes parents have the option to make the decision for their children.

“My best friend in the world, right now, is in the hospital on a ventilator with this virus and it’s scary and it’s real,” Von Wald said. “But I think the decision [to play fall sports] should be left up to each individual household.”

With public health concerns at the forefront, districts have discussed plans on how to approach the fall sports season. Von Wald sees La Joya’s decision as a potential domino effect.

“[La Joya’s decision] makes it easier for other districts to make the decision, because one already has,” Von Wad said.

Von Wald recruited Mission CISD athletes to join the conversation, including Mission Veterans standout wide receiver A.J. Gonzaque.

“We are here and we want to play,” Gonzaque said. “I feel like we should have a decision to be able to play.”

Less than 24 hours after parents organized the event, Mission CISD sent a survey to both parents and athletes in an effort to gauge general interest on the fall season. Von Wald said it was an important gesture by the district, but he still plans on moving forward with the petition signing and rally this weekend.