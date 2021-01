LOS FRESNOS (KVEO) – The Los Fresnos Falcons hosted the Weslaco Panthers tonight in a thrilling match up between the top two boys basketball teams in district 32-6A.

The Panthers barely held on to the lead winding down the second quarter, until the Falcons fired back to take the lead going into halftime 37-35.

The second half would be much of the same back and forth, until the Panthers ultimately topped the Falcons in overtime 73-64.