Panthers Basketball back on track in district play

LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Panthers Boy’s Basketball team went on the road to face the Los Fresnos Falcons in district play.

Both teams looked to bounce back from losses from the first games in district play.

The Falcons were able to open up strong, putting themselves in the lead by the end of the first quarter, 17-8.

However, the Panthers pulled back into the game being able to tie it up at 27 going into the half.

The Panthers found that extra gear they needed and were able to not only keep their lead but hold Los Fresnos to only nine points for the rest of the game.

Final score, 50-36, with the Panthers on top.

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Weslaco 8 19 11 12 50 Los Fresnos 17 10 6 3 36 Panthers v. Los Fresnos Box Score (Source: Max Preps)

The Panthers look to take their momentum into their next game against Brownsville Hanna.