Pantherettes keep things rolling against Los Fresnos

LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Pantherettes Girl’s Basketball team went on the road to face district opponent Los Fresnos.

Both teams went into the game trying to keep their winning momentum going from their previous district matchups.

However, the Pantherettes would get a lead by the end of the first quarter and keep their foot on the gas for the remainder of the match.

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Weslaco 29 19 11 12 71 Los Fresnos 13 14 16 16 59 Weslaco v. Los Fresnos Girl’s Basketball Box Score (Source: Max Preps)

The Pantherettes would take the game 71-59, and became 3-0 in district play.

The Pantherettes go on to face Brownsville Hanna at home on Jan. 7.