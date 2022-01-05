Pantherettes keep things rolling against Los Fresnos

LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Pantherettes Girl’s Basketball team went on the road to face district opponent Los Fresnos.

Both teams went into the game trying to keep their winning momentum going from their previous district matchups.

However, the Pantherettes would get a lead by the end of the first quarter and keep their foot on the gas for the remainder of the match.

Q1Q2Q3Q4Final
Weslaco2919111271
Los Fresnos1314161659
Weslaco v. Los Fresnos Girl’s Basketball Box Score (Source: Max Preps)

The Pantherettes would take the game 71-59, and became 3-0 in district play.

The Pantherettes go on to face Brownsville Hanna at home on Jan. 7.

