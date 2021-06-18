On to the next one: Toros look to bounce back after first home defeat of season

EDINBURG (KVEO) – The Toros dropped their first home game of the season Wednesday night in a 2-1 loss to Austin Bold FC.

In past years, fans wouldn’t bat an eye at a loss.

This year is different.

Heading into Wednesday night’s matchups, RGV FC had earned a 5-1-1 record, sitting comfortably atop the division standings. Despite the loss, the Toros remain in first place in the division.

“We have to believe in what we’ve been doing,” head coach Wilmer Cabrera said. “That’s it. The game is over.”

It’s a new mentality. A winning mentality.

The last time Cabrera coached the Toros was in the team’s first season in 2016–the only season RGV FC has ever made the playoffs.

With a new deal that has offered the Toros independence from the Houston Dynamo, RGV FC has shifted the team’s mentality from a developmental program to a team that wants to win now.

The results have been positive.

One loss does hurt, but this team is already looking forward to the next opportunity to win again. A theme that has proved consistent in this new era of Toros soccer.

“Hopefully, we can recover mentally and physically for what is coming on Saturday,” Cabrera added. “We’re going to be ready to face San Antonio. That’s for sure.”

The Toros eye their third South Texas Derby against San Antonio FC this Saturday, June 19, at 7:30 p.m. The teams drew in their previous two meetings this season.