Night on the Diamond: Baseball and Softball scores and highlights

Local Sports

by: KVEO Sports Team

Posted:

HARLINGEN (KVEO) – Check out scores and highlights from a wild night of baseball and softball.

SCORES

BASEBALL

Brownsville Porter 4, Weslaco East 5 | F

Sharyland High 2, McAllen High 10 | F

Sharyland Pioneer 14, PSJA Memorial 1 | F

Harlingen 8, Brownsville Rivera 0 | F

San Benito 14, Harlingen South 7 | F

Los Fresnos 5, Weslaco High 1 | F

Edcouch-Elsa 1, Brownsville Veterans 8 | F

Saint Gertrudis 3, Lyford 7 | F

SOFTBALL

Port Isabel 2, La Feria 0 | F

Rio Hondo 17, Hidalgo 0 | F

