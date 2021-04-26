Night on the Diamond: Baseball and Softball scores and highlights

HARLINGEN (KVEO) – Check out scores and highlights from a wild night of baseball and softball.
SCORES
BASEBALL
Brownsville Porter 4, Weslaco East 5 | F
Sharyland High 2, McAllen High 10 | F
Sharyland Pioneer 14, PSJA Memorial 1 | F
Harlingen 8, Brownsville Rivera 0 | F
San Benito 14, Harlingen South 7 | F
Los Fresnos 5, Weslaco High 1 | F
Edcouch-Elsa 1, Brownsville Veterans 8 | F
Saint Gertrudis 3, Lyford 7 | F
SOFTBALL
Port Isabel 2, La Feria 0 | F
Rio Hondo 17, Hidalgo 0 | F