New UTRGV Men’s Soccer Assistant Looks Forward To Valley Soccer Scene

EDINBURG (KVEO) —Ryan McDougall traveled from West Virginia to start his new job as the goalkeeper’s coach for the UTRGV men’s soccer team.

The start to his new career wasn’t what he thought it would be.

“It’s a bit different than what I thought it’d be,” Said Ryan McDougall, UTRGV Men’s Soccer team’s newest coaching addition.

Although he’s familiar with the RGV because his fiancé is from Edinburg, he wasn’t expecting to start a new job in a pandemic.

McDougall spent the last eight years as an assistant coach at West Virginia Wesleyan College. Although the WAC canceled the fall sports season, McDougall is looking forward to the sports atmosphere the valley has to offer.

“Where I came from in West Virginia it’s a football state,” McDougall said. “So you know, in high school they’re playing on football fields, the fields are not in the best condition. Coming down here, soccer is first.”

While the Vaquero’s can’t compete this season, Coach McDougall looks for ways to connect with them off the field.

“For me right now it’s just getting to know the team, getting to know the goalkeepers, finding their habits and finding places that they can improve on.” Said McDougall.

Last season the Vaquero’s went 8-6-2 overall, and 4-5-2 in conference play.

“Every single year that this program has been around, which I think is going into it’s 6th year now, is just improving every single season,” McDougall said. “When a teams improving every single season, it’s hard not to watch them. I think there’s some very talented players on this team that going forward could be very fun to watch.”