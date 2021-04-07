More Than An Athlete: UTRGV’s William Akio

EDINBURG (KVEO) – University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Senior Striker William Akio can influence any matchup.

In nine games played this season, Akio has accounted for nine Vaquero goals (7 goals, 2 assists). A dazzling display of athleticism ahead of a goal is only matched by a dazzling display of athleticism after the goal, which typically features a celebratory somersault from Akio.

Simply put, Akio is an entertainer, which is true off the field as well.

“I had a knee surgery man and I was just really down and depressed,” Akio said. “One of my teammates at the time just told me to start a youtube channel.”

Akio turned a difficult period of his career into a newfound passion.

The striker devoted time to creating content ranging from training tips, general advice, and day-in-the-life vlogs highlighting his day-to-day antics. Originally, Akio hoped to gain a Youtube following of roughly 2,000 followers.

Akio’s channel currently has over 15,000 subscribers at the time of publication.

“You know what, this is a great platform to just help people,” Akio said of his motivation for his work. “Honestly, I just feel really good helping people with the best advice I can.”

This season, the UTRGV Men’s soccer program has lost just one game and currently sits among the top three teams in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC). Akio believes his videos have helped boost team morale throughout the season, especially during long road trips.

“The boys love it, They are always like, ‘when are you going to record,'” Akio said. “It just gives them a little bit of joy when we are on the road and everybody is always in good spirits.”

Akio hopes to pursue a professional career in soccer, and he expects his channel to document every step his journey takes him.