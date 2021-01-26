More than an Athlete: The perfect pitch

PHARR (KVEO) – From perfecting a pitch, to tuning the perfect pitch – Jaysen Garcia specializes in precision.

The senior pitcher for the PJSA Bear’s baseball team has a focus beyond the field. One, he’s had for longer than he’s played his favorite sport.

“I’ve been playing violin ever since I was 5 years old,” said Garcia. “I’ve been playing baseball since I was 9 years old.”

Sports, school, and a string instrument require a balancing act.

“It all starts at home,” said Garcia. “I balance my time efficiently here at the house, my parents have helped me become very well organized with my time management.”

“I mean his grades are amazing,” said Marco Guajardo, head baseball coach for PSJA. “Aside from playing baseball and playing the violin his work ethic is just amazing.” According to Guajardo, Garcia’s focus is unmatched. He plays both outfield and pitches for PSJA, and will likely lead the pitching staff this coming season.

“When it’s time to practice he’s that guy that comes before, and stays after,” said Guajardo.

In his final year in high school, Garcia’s dedication is paying off. He was named to the Texas All-State Orchestra in the fall. He is the first violinist from PSJA to do so.

He’s a quiet leader,” said Albert Garcia, Jaysen’s dad and PSJA Orchestra Director. “These past two-three years he’s really led by example.”

Along with baseball and orchestra, Jaysen also participates in the PSJA Mariachi Team, and is ranked fifth in his class. He plans to major in biology once he decides on a college.

“I couldn’t have asked anymore as a parent,” said Albert. “I mean he’s an excellent musician, he’s a top scholar, he’s an excellent athlete.”