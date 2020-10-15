More than an athlete: Taylar Kregness

EDINBURG (KVEO) – Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, most associate a “swab test” with something unpleasant. But one UTRGV athlete is using them as a way to save the lives of people she doesn’t even know.

For UTRGV Track & Field’s Taylar Kregness, it all started as a few extra points for a class. It quickly turned into much more.

“The only thing you have to sell me on is helping save lives and you had me,” said Kregness.

Kregness has been working with Be the Match.

“Basically the main goal of the non profit is to diversify the national bone marrow registry,” said Kregness. “When you register to be on the registry, you are potentially saving someone’s life who has been diagnosed with a blood cancer or disease.”

Leukemia, lymphoma, and sickle cell anemia are a few of the diseases bone marrow donations can help.

“We target UTRGV and the valley because it is such a diverse area.” Her connection with the athletic department has been crucial in expanding the organization’s efforts at UTRGV.

“Before graduation I set this goal for myself at the beginning of the year that I wanted to swab every athlete that was willing to,” said Kregness. COVID has put a speed bump in her plans – but it’s also helped her find new ways to reach her goals.

“What it’s given me is the ability to think critically and come up with a new way to do things because life isn’t always peaches and cream and it gets a little difficult.”