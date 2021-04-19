More Than An Athlete: Sara Goldammer

MCALLEN (KVEO) – McAllen Memorial High School Junior Sara Goldammer has two very time consuming, demanding passions: Competitive cheerleading, and Future Farmers of America.

Both have been apart of her life since she was in elementary school. Goldammer fell in love with the sport of cheerleading, and the grind of livestock showing when she was young, but they’ve both stayed with her through her years into young adulthood.

“It’s something that I’ve basically done my whole life and I really enjoy it.”

That statement could easily go for both competitive cheerleading, and livestock showing, beginning them just three years apart.

“I’ve been in cheerleading since I was in the 1st grade so 11 years now. I cheer with Valley Cheer Elite. I’ve basically gone through all the levels and it’s just something that I enjoy doing I love tumbling and stunting and just being in the gym with all the girls.”

But when she’s off the mat, she switches her cheerleading uniform out for a pair of jeans and cowgirl boots.

“My parents showed horses and when my older sister got old enough to show she showed a goat and we kind of got more into it and we had the choice between horses or livestock, we chose livestock.”

Now a junior at McAllen Memorial High School, Goldammer is apart of the Future Farmers of America program, known as FFA, a program that focuses on the training and testing area of agricultural education.

“Animals have taught me almost all of my life lessons,” said Goldammer. “Being in the barn and just it’s taught me to work hard and nothing really comes easy you got to put the work in.”

Sara has placed in shows all around the state. She recently was named 2022 Rio Grande Valley Cover Girl, an achievement recognized as a high honor by both Sara, and the community.

“Being named cover girl was a very big honor for me. It came up with lots of hard work, I trained, I practiced my interview skills it was just a long thing in the coming.”

Sara loves being apart of both the cheerleading, and the FFA team. Above all, she values her family and the time that she gets with them while competing.

“In sports you get your family time but not as much as livestock showing. Many of the families they go to shows they pick out animals all together as a family thing.”

After Sara graduates from McAllen Memorial High School she plans on attending Texas Tech, where both of her parents and her older siblings attended college. She will study animal science.