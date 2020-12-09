More Than An Athlete: Rachel Yu

EDINBURG (KVEO) – Being a team leader is an admirable trait. You’re looked up to, and often listened too when teammates seek advice. Being a leader outside of your sport can go even further.

“I want the students, my other student-athletes to come to me with their ideas of how they really wanna see it shaped,” Says Rachel Yu, a Senior on the UTRGV Women’s Golf Team.

One week last year, Yu attended a Student-Athlete Advisory Committee meeting with a friend. After the meeting, she felt like there was so much she could contribute to make UTRGV an even better University to be apart of.

“I’m really good at problem solving, big picture ideas and stuff,” Says Yu. “And how to organize so just come to me with what you want to do and I’m gonna help you make it happen.”

Yu was elected Vice President last year, and then President this school year. Though the pandemic has put a strain on in-person meetings and physically being proactive on campus, that hasn’t stopped her from stepping up for voices that need to be heard.

Earlier this semester, she played a large role in launching Vaqueros United, a campaign that fights against racism, hatred and social injustice. Following that, she was apart of Vaquero’s Vote, educating her peers on voting.

“We also did voting education and initiates, which also came along with the WAC, WAC-SAAC and us moving that forward to get election day off as far as practices and athletic related activities,” Says Yu.

As Rachel continues to be a voice within the athlete community at UTRGV, she remembers why she stepped in to begin with.

“There are people who have experienced things outside of what my day-to- day is,” Says Yu. “So just expanding on that, when you get involved into different things that aren’t just centered around your performance you also have the chance to expand further and then see where your potential is elsewhere.”