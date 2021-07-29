More Than An Athlete: Pioneer’s Katie Garcia

SHARYLAND (KVEO) — Routines, friendships, and extravagant uniforms with Diambondback colors, Pioneer Senior Katie Garcia loves everything about being part of the cheerleading squad. Years of looking into a national cheer catalog she never believed she would be in it as a model for Varsity Spirit.

“I was like, ‘there’s no way like over 1,000 applicants have applied,’ I was like ‘there’s no way a girl from like, the Valley can get it,'” said Garcia, when she found out she was selected to model in a national catalog that showcases new uniforms for cheerleading teams around the country”

“When your sponsors are like ordering you uniforms and practice wear and sportswear, so that’s where you get all your material for the new year,” said Garcia, about the exclusive Varsity Spirit catalog.

Varsity Spirit distributes the catalogue each year to coaches around the country to select and order their team’s new gear. Last August, the rep for Varsity Spirit in the RGV submitted an application for Katie to be featured in the 2022 edition.

“My Coach submitted also a picture of me so they wanted to know more about me, so my coach told me to submit an application and so did our Varsity rep and within a week they contacted me saying they wanted me to be a part of it,” said Garcia, smiling ear to ear.

Over 1,000 cheerleaders from all over the country apply to be featured. Roughly 14 are chosen each season, and Garcia was one of them.

“This upcoming year the coaches will see it, it’s a catalog that they all get so when you’re ordering your uniforms I’ll be on there.”

Garcia was flown out with other cheerleaders she had never met before, for an exclusive photoshoot which gave her access to all new gear for the upcoming season.

“We were shooting for two days,” said Garcia, about the trip. “So we would try on their material, their new material so it’s very exclusive, we couldn’t take pictures or anything we couldn’t share with anybody, so it’s so exciting to be like one of the first ones to know what’s coming out.”

Now, Garcia will see herself in a catalog that she has looked forward to flipping through every year for as long as she has cheered.

Putting Mission and the Rio Grande Valley on the map.

“Nobody really knows, you know,” said Garcia. “Everybody knows Texas but like when I went I was like ‘I’m from Mission, McAllen area,’ they’re like, like they didn’t know I was like ‘Oh, the border” and they were like ‘oh, okay’ so it’s a really big deal. I feel like I’m proud that I get to represent.”

The catalog will be distributed in December 2022 and can also be viewed online.