More Than An Athlete: Pioneer girls basketball

SHARYLAND (KVEO) – When a team plays with heart, it shows who they are as athletes. When a team shows heart outside of competing, it shows in who they are as humans.

“Our student council was doing something for one of the orphanages,” said Pioneer girls basketball head coach Nicole Villarreal. “So [they said] “Coach, why don’t we do this?”

Villarreal had tears in her eyes, as she went on to explain how her group of 15 high schoolers took it upon themselves to give back to the community they so deeply love.

It’s a standard practice for the Lady Diamondbacks to volunteer within the Sharyland community. Especially around the holidays with Thanksgiving and Christmas, days that can be the toughest for families in need.

However, with the on-going pandemic, the team found themselves having to take the bench on most of these volunteering opportunities.

So, when the Pioneer student council and National Honors Society mentioned that they were donating to a local orphanage, the team got together to brainstorm how they could have a hand in it, too.

“Thanks to our student council here at pioneer, Ms. Gonzales and her group, we were able to hop on that train and get some things for the community,” said a very proud, smiling Natalie Reyes.

Natalie is a junior point guard for the Lady Diamondbacks, and also is apart of NHS, a prestige group of students who exemplify excellent academics and outstanding character.

“I’ve got 15 girls with amazing hearts,” said Villarreal, about her team.

She’s known this through out the season, and the years, but she was reminded when yet again, a selfless act was initiated by them.

“We ended up donating bags that we haven’t used in a while,” said Reyes. “And we decided to go ahead and hop on that train and give a little something to them and hopefully cater to their necessities.”

The old basketball bags became new bags, for foster children who are adapting to new environments. The bags were filled with sanitation products, toiletries, and a variety of things that might make a transition smoother.

“I think it’s not about the X’s and O’s here on the court, it just shows that we have a heart to we have something out of school to do and this is what we put our time into when we’re not here we’re really glad to be out there and to cater to that,” said Reyes smiling ear to ear.

So while the Lady Diamondbacks may be busy gearing up for playoffs, they’ll be right back in the community when the buzzer sounds.

“They’ve got good hearts. Not only can they play basketball but they’re compassionate, and they care for people,” said Villarreal. “They’re very humble. It speaks true to their character.”