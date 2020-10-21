More Than An Athlete: Nathan Huerta

HARLINGEN (KVEO) – Harlingen High’s Nathan Huerta leans into his faith, his family, his academics, and the sports he loves.

“Just the fact that he’s a role model for his brother and sister,” Says Nathan’s mom Stephanie. “He sets the standards high for them.”

Like most kids his age, Nathan has big dreams. What sets Nathan apart, is that he’s doing everything he can to make sure those dreams come to life.

“I want to make it to the pros, the NFL,” Says Nathan. “But even if that doesn’t work out I can still be around football and be around sports as an athletic trainer.”

When Nathan was in middle school, he suffered a broken leg during a game in San Antonio. An experience that left Nathan’s parents scarred, and Nathan with a new outlook on life.

“It was hard because I didn’t know what to expect out of it. Cause I’ve never like had a big injury like that,” Said Nathan. “I think it helped me focus on what I want to be. Just the way that the guy who helped me rehab for my leg, I think that inspired me to go into what I want to pursue.”

When Nathan isn’t on the football field, or throwing shot put, he’s buckled down in school world. Hard work that has placed him in the top ten percent of his class. On Sunday morning’s, he’s giving the house a wake up call for church.

“Our priest, he’s one of the best priests around. Because he says, we’re not Greyhounds and Cardinals. We’re Catholics and we’re all family”

For Nathan, the ride is just beginning. He knows the work that he has to put in, and he’s prepared to go all of the way.

“He’s already said ‘Mom my goal is to be [a doctor], you might have me living with you for 12 years if that what it means, but I’m gonna be a doctor if I don’t play in the NFL. So, I just need your support’ Said Stephanie. “And hands down, Dad and I said we’re ready for whatever the journey brings.”