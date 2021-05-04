More Than an Athlete: Mercedes Ace Kassidie Rodriguez

The first rule of a perfect game. You don't talk about a perfect game.

“You don’t want to think about it and you don’t want to say it,” Mercedes Head Softball Coach Cristy Leal stressed.

The good news? Coach Leal had Senior Kassidie Rodriguez in the circle.

Rodriguez pitched the Mercedes Tigers to round one, game one playoff win over the Valley View Tigers, throwing a perfect game in the process.

“While I’m playing, I don’t usually think about numbers, or stats or anything like that,” Rodriguez said. “I just go out there and play.”

Twenty-one batters up. Twenty-one batters down. Not a single Valley View batter reached the bag in game one of a three-game playoff series.

The only thing more impressive? Rodriguez finished four years of high school ranked atop her graduating class.

“You know when you have a valedictorian that leads in the circle as well,” Coach Leal said. “That’s all you can ask for as a coach.”

The Mercedes Early College Academy valedictorian has struck a balance in and out of the circle. Rodriguez will look to continue that trend when she attends the University of Texas at Dallas to continue her academic and athletic career next year.

But first…

The Tigers will be back in action for round two of the state UIL softball tournament when they take on Victoria West on Friday.