More than an Athlete: Harlingen senior stays steadfast through uncertainty

HARLINGEN (KVEO) – Sports are finally back on the schedule for most of the valley, but for months much about the fall season was unknown.

Local athletes were left without their sports. For many, that can mean losing a sense of identity. But for one tri-sport senior out of Harlingen, that was far from the case. Harlingen High’s Ezvyn Zuniga plays varsity football, soccer, and track – but to call him ‘just’ an athlete, you’d only be scraping the surface.

“Well to my friends I’m the president, class president,” says Zuniga modestly. “They always call me that.”

His mother however, doesn’t hold back.

“He’s been in dual enrollment since he was a freshman,” says Paula Zuniga. “So he takes all college courses, while doing three varsity sports, while being class president, while being in NHS, I mean I could go on.”

And she really could go on. Robotics. Rockets. Engineering. Just a few of the clubs Ezvyn participates in – and his inspiration for his next move.

“The fact that he wants to do robotics and autonomous weapons at WestPoint doesn’t surprise me,” she says. “I remember him being two and wanting to put the vacuum cleaner together for me because I couldn’t do it.”

Westpoint – a lofty goal even for a senior with a stacked resume.

“Obviously if I don’t get accepted in to WestPoint, my second option is Rice, third is A&M, but I’ve just been trying to get into Westpoint, that’s my main focus, my main goal,” says Ezvyn.

And it’s a goal he has no intention on missing.

“My grandfather served in the military,” says Ezvyn. “He was really strong, big man, he played football at Rice, he’s kind of been the role model to get into the military, kind of get that role, that life.”

In the fall, football may be first on his mind, but it’s far from Ezvyn’s only focus.

“[With] football, I may go to college, I may not, so i try to keep my interests kind of broad.”



Ezvyn is still in the application process for Westpoint, but he is confident in his odds.



Do you have an athlete who makes a difference off the field or court? Send in recommendations for Local23’s More than an Athlete segment to kveo-sports@nexstar.tv, or aatwell@kveo.com.

